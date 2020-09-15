Basketball: Jimmy Alapag flies out to US with family, eyeing fresh start, report says

(UPDATE) Former Gilas Pilipinas standout Jimmy Alapag, who has turned to coaching after retiring from a stellar professional basketball career, flew out of the country with his family for the United States Tuesday night.

Charlie Dy, owner of ASEAN Basketball League club San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, which Alapag coached for a number of seasons, confirmed this to ABS-CBN News, adding that "for now" the head coaching spot is vacant.

The development was first reported by Tiebreaker Times, which said Alapag could be moving to Los Angeles permanently.

It was not clear as of posting time what is to become of Alapag's other coaching position as part of the San Miguel Beer staff in the PBA.

Alapag has said he had been mulling a career overseas.

"To be completely honest with you guys, it is something that we're thinking about," the 2010-2011 PBA MVP said in an interview on the "2OT" online program 2 weeks ago.

"Again, with so much uncertainty around the world, here in our country, especially from a sports and basketball landscape, it's something that we're thinking about."

A few days ago, Alapag and his wife, former actress LJ Moreno, revealed that Moreno experienced a miscarriage.