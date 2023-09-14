Watch more News on iWantTFC

At a young age, one Filipino-American is already swinging her way into greatness in the world of junior golf.

The golf course has been Teagan Moll Tudla's playground since she took on a liking for the sport three years ago.

"I like playing golf because it's fun," said the eight-year-old. "I don't get nervous. I'm just so excited and I want to win.”

Tudley was hailed as this year’s IMG Junior World Champion in her age group in San Diego in California.

She competed against kids her age from around the world. Teagan, representing the United States, came in first while Japan took second place and Thailand, third.

"I was really happy," said Tudla of her victory. "My goal is to be in the LPGA."

Teagan’s parents believe that supporting a child’s passion is what parents can do best for their children.

"We are the ones who provide them the opportunity and access if they want to do it," said Jeffrey Tudla, Teagan's father. "The parents are there to provide wholehearted support."

Said Joanne Tudla, Teagan's mother. "I like that it gives her the persistence she is really determined and persistent."

Joanne added: "There are times when she has bad shots and she would cry. But we would say, it's okay to cry but you have to stop before it gets to the ball. We learn as her parents and she learns as a player."

Jeffrey Tudla also believes that golf is not just a sport for the affluent, as he said there are courses available to anyone with requisite skills.

"Historically, that was how it was," he said. "But going forward, there are opportunities now.

He added: "I know Stephen Curry has started this underrated tour which provides opportunity and access to the less fortunate, particularly to minority. It's great for the sport.”

Teagan’s journey in the world of golf is just beginning as she sets her eyes on becoming an LPGA champion in the future.