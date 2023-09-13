Rontini on 1st goal as Azkals senior: 'Special, something all players dream'

Philippines defender Christian Rontini (23) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Afghanistan in a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Azkals youngster Christian Rontini celebrated his maiden international goal in style when he pulled off the famed "siu" jump and pose after converting an 81st minute header against Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

Having the same initials as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the Persita Tangerang stalwart fondly called "CR3" by his Indonesian Liga 1 fans did the Portuguese forward's signature post-goal celebration.

The central midfielder said scoring his first senior national team goal for the country and having more than 2,000 fans inside the Rizal Memorial Stadium join him by echoing "Siu!" back was "an amazing feeling."

"It's always like a different level because when you play for the national team. It's something special; it's something all players dream," Rontini shared after his goal helped the Philippine men's national football team seal a 2-1 victory over the visitors.

It was not the first time Rontini found the back of the net while wearing the country's flag on his chest.

Born and raised in Bagno a Ripolo, Italy for two decades to an Italian father and Cebuana mother, Rontini made the leap of faith in late 2019 when he joined the under-23 Philippine squad before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

He was able to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games at home that year, and scored in a 4-nil win over Timor Leste.

Yet the magnitude of what Rontini did on Tuesday night -- when asked about where it ranks among all the goals he has scored in his football career -- was indescribable.

"It's an amazing feeling to play in front of our people who are very welcoming. Then I scored, and the crowd, everybody supported and cheered with us," he shared.

"It was amazing and special. Of course, you can feel the energy that they gave us."

The FIFA international friendly against the 157th-ranked Lions wasn't gift-wrapped at all for the Azkals.

After an eventful yet scoreless first half, Afghanistan pressed the Azkals against the ropes after a 64th minute conversion which saw the home team trail by a goal.

But Rontini felt confident in his teammates, as their fighting spirit did not wane in the match's homestretch.

"Since I joined the team, I had this feeling that we have a very good potential. The (feeling) inside the locker room is very strong," he said.

"For us as young players, it is our job to put our energy every single day and follow the good example that (veterans) give us."

The victory closed the Azkals' two-match series for the international window, improving head coach Michael Weiss' overall record in his second tenure with the Philippines to two wins, one draw, and a loss.

The German mentor disclosed that the squad will head to Bahrain in October for another training camp where it looks to face even tougher competition in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in November.

"It gives us confidence for the next level in October because that will be a higher level in the Middle East," Weiss stated.

More than his personal milestone, Rontini said the Philippines' comeback win is a reflection of the team's better attitude and mentality towards its games.

He thinks the momentum they have gained from the window will be beneficial as they try to return to the AFC Asian Cup -- the sport's pinnacle in the continent.

"I think today is very important for us and our journey because we have a very important challenge in November (in the qualifiers) and this win gave us so much confidence and I'm very happy for the Philippines," he said. "We showed that we are alive. We came back."

