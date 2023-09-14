NU banners SSL preseason; La Salle to miss tournament

Photo from Shakey's Super League

MANILA – The defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs are spearheading the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Preseason Championship when it begins over the weekend at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Lady Bulldogs, who swept their way to clinching the inaugural honors last year, will be among the 16-team squad from the UAAP and NCAA, who will test their mettles before the upcoming collegiate volleyball season.

Season 1 MVP Alyssa Solomon and former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen are expected to steer NU under the tutelage of returning mentor Norman Miguel.

NU leads Pool A with the San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Jose Rizal U and the souped-up University of the East bannered by super rookie Casiey Dongallo, who won the MVP plum in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) national high school tournament last summer.

SSL National Invitationals runner-up Adamson spearheads Pool B with Arellano U, Lyceum of the Philippines U and San Beda U while Pool C has reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, University of Santo Tomas, Colegio de San Juan de Letran and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Completing the cast are Ateneo, under new coach Sergio Veloso, Far Eastern U, Mapua and Emilio Aguinaldo College in Pool D.

Only reigning UAAP and SSL National Invitationals champion La Salle, which finished runner-up to NU last year in the preseason, and the University of the Philippines are out of the picture this time.

“It’s Year 2 for us in the SSL but we have been here for 13 straight years from 2005 to 2018, seeing the rise of women’s volleyball particularly in the collegiate and grassroots scene. It has been an honor to be back in volleyball,” said Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., (SPAVI) president and CEO Vic Gregorio, joined by general manager Jorge Concepcion.

“It’s only Year 2 in our return to volleyball but we’re looking forward to more. That’s our mission. It’s almost a dream come true. There is no doubt seeing the NCAA teams vs UAAP teams altogether in one tournament is a sight to behold. We’re excited,” he added.

Just like in the inaugural season, the SSL will implement an all-to-play system for a bigger vision of giving maximum exposure to all players – for the benefit of their individual and overall team development with more playing time.

“It’s an exciting time for us. Once again, we will use the all-to-play system to give chance for all the players to play during the games. This SSL second season is a testament to the support given by the fans, schools and Shakey’s that represents fun, family and pizza. Shakey’s really equates with volleyball,” said Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc., (ACES) president Dr. Ian Laurel.

All 16 teams will slug it out in a single-round robin format within their respective pools with the top two teams advancing in the knockout quarterfinals.

The semifinals will also be in a knockout format while the finals and the bronze medal match will be played in a best-of-three series.

Games start on Saturday in San Juan with a triple-header featuring Perpetual against UST, Adamson vs Lyceum and San Beda-Arellano after the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

The refurbished Rizal Memorial Coliseum, which served as the venue last year, will also host games including the finals.



