MMA: Olsim to finally take on Radzuan on Sept. 29

Jenelyn Olsim in action. Handout photo

Jenelyn Olsim and Jihin Radzuan are on a collision course once again after their originally scheduled encounter in February 2022 fell through.

Both women have now agreed to finally settle the score in a three-round atomweight MMA showdown in ONE Friday Fights 35, which emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Sept. 29.

Despite the setback last time, there’s still plenty of interest in this battle given their status as rising stars in a talent-rich weight class.

“The Graceful Igorot” owns a 6-4 professional record, with a 4-3 slate under the ONE Championship banner.

Known for her intense and entertaining fighting style, Olsim utilizes her explosive striking effectively, but she has also exhibited her versatility in her wins over Maíra Mazar, Bi Nguyen, and Julie Mezabarba.

The Lions Nation MMA representative is gunning for a spot in the division’s Top Five, but she will need to get past a highly-touted opponent in Radzuan.

Conversely, “Shadow Cat” is hoping to take out a battle-tested atomweight and thrust herself right into the rankings.

Radzuan has been most effective with her takedowns and ground game so far in her career, owning an 8-3 win-loss card as a pro.

For this match, Radzuan has set up camp at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, working under the same roof with old rival Stamp Fairtex.

Olsim and Radzuan are coming off defeats, and it is anticipated that both will give their all to re-enter the winner’s circle.