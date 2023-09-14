How Weiss lets Etheridge rebuild the Azkals' winning mentality

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge of the Philippines reacts during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines, 27 March 2018. File photo. Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- As the Philippine Azkals circled on the field following a gusty comeback win over Afghanistan on Tuesday night, an emotional Neil Etheridge was cheered by his companions.

For years, the men's national football team's elder statesman said he felt the more recent iterations of the Azkals lacked the "winning mentality" he was accustomed to seeing from previous versions of the squad.

"I’ve been a part of this team for 15 years now. I just wanted to change something," Etheridge said.

"I felt like over the last five years probably, we didn’t have a winning mentality. I felt like we accepted mediocrity."

Whether or not he made a reference to the 2010 Azkals that gained fame for their "Miracle in Hanoi" victory in the AFF Championship, the 15-year veteran said he felt something reminiscent of the past rosters he's been on.

"I think why I got so emotional after the game was because it probably (was) the first time in a long time I’ve seen that fight from an Azkals team," Etheridge said.

The Philippines fought back down one goal against the visitors to score the win.

Given what they had undergone in Chinese Taipei a few nights ago when it drew the island nation under unfavorable conditions, Etheridge felt as if the gritty Azkals displayed a newfound attitude that manifested especially in the latter moments of the second half.

"We could have rolled over after conceding 1-nil. We didn’t. I wouldn’t say we were robbed in Taipei because they scored a last-minute goal but it felt like we were robbed," he said.

"And before the game, it was silent. In our dressing room after the game in Taipei, was silent. I said, ‘Guys, I don’t want silence after this game, and I don’t care what it takes to come away with a win’. The boys took on what I said."

It was head coach Michael Weiss who gave the Birmingham City keeper the floor before kick-off and again at halftime.

"(Neil) is the mental coach in a way because he's having always good speeches before the game, analyses of the game, the man who supports the winning mentality process," Weiss shared. "I am very thankful to have him."

The 33-year-old shot-stopper obliged, injecting life to his teammates.

"I'm in a very fortunate position. I do believe the players in the dressing room respect my experience, respect the level I’ve played at, and that does not ever put me above them," Etheridge said.

"I’m always open ears to what they have to say, to their suggestions to how we can change things. I will never put myself above but it’s my job to make sure that we have a mentality that I’ve been lucky enough to be involved with previously with other teams."

Substitute Sebastian Rasmussen found the equalizer in the 74th minute before Christian Rontini's header off a Bienvenido Marañon lob allowed the home side to pull off the character-building win.

"I just want togetherness, I want to build a winning mentality, and for me, this is the start of something, the togetherness that I’m trying to do as team captain, both off the field and on the field, we need to fight together," Etheridge added.

The Azkals will now gear for higher competition in an upcoming Bahrain training camp next month, before opening the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in November against Vietnam.

Whether or not Etheridge is available for Bahrain, he and Weiss are confident that the succeeding group of players will be able to feed off what the veterans have shown in the last decade and beyond.

"If you don't win games, you have no chance. We needed to change a liitle bit the attitude and the approach of the game. I am insisting on that. We are insisting on that. We are building on that," Weiss said.

RELATED VIDEO