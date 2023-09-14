Golf: Wild PGT finish up as Dumandan grabs lead

Marvin Dumandan at the South Pacific in Davao. Handout photo

Marvin Dumandan stormed ahead in a surprising result to a wild third round battle on South Pacific’s treacherous surface, besting Justin Quiban and Nilo Salahog with a 72 in the third round of the ICTSI South Pacific Classic in Davao City on Thursday.

Dumandan’s even-par round fashioned out at the South Pacific course came as a big surprise for an output to lead a star-studded field. But the Riviera pro was just happy to get the view from the top for the first time in a long, long while.

“I’ve never been in the lead after scoring a win in the 2009 Apo Classic,” said Dumandan, whose quiet one-birdie, one-bogey card thrust him into the lead at seven-under 209 that included rounds of 69-68.

“I missed being on top and I hope it continues,” he added.

Dumandan maintained he’ll be stepping on the first tee Friday sans any pressure, saying: “There’s no reason to get pressured. I just missed this spot.”

With solid driving, Quiban also yearns to regain his place on top after the two-time Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia champion yielded it on poor stint on the greens.

But the Asian Tour campaigner remained just a stroke behind Dumandan at 210 in a tie with a surging local bet Elee Bisera, who fired a 70, as the title chase in the P2 million championship turns into a survival of the fittest.

Cebu-based Japanese Gen Nagai likewise gave himself a shot for a maiden win with a second straight 70 he spiked with a second straight eagle on the par-5 No. 2 as he tied Salahog, who floundered with a 76, at 211, just two strokes off the pace.

Salahog also hit an eagle on No. 12 but made five bogeys at the back for a 37-39 that came after back-to-back sterling rounds of 67-68.

Defending champion Tony Lascuña waged his own charge with a frontside 34 but limped with three bogeys in the last nine holes and ended up with a 72 for joint sixth at 212 with Keanu Jahns, who carded a 71, and Forest Hills and Del Monte winner Clyde Mondilla, who rallied with a 69.

Elmer Salvador shot a 71 to tie Rupert Zaragosa, who slipped with a 75, at 213, while Lloyd Go turned in the day’s best 68 to gain a share of 11th at 214, five strokes off Dumandan, with Sean Ramos, who carded a 70, Jhonnel Ababa, who put in a 71, and Dino Villanueva, who made a 73.

“I was driving well at the start and hitting my irons somewhat good but they’re just not reaching (the target) for some reason. I don’t know why,” lamanted Quiban, who limped with four bogeys against a bogey after producing 10 birdies against a lone bogey in the first 36 holes.

“I was leaving myself 10-15 yards short and I was just three-putting all day.”

“I was actually not pressured at all, confident even. But I couldn’t putt, I couldn’t play properly,” he said. “Pin placements were also a big factor. Even though they cut it (greens), it’s very hard to see where it’s (putt) going. And if you can’t putt confidently, you basically can’t score.”

Dumandan also barely bucked the tough pin placements, saying: “You need to be accurate. Sobrang hirap (ng pin placements). If you miss the greens, mahirap maka-recover, which is the most difficult challenge here. Kaya pag naka one-putt ka, bonus na yun.”