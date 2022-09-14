NCAA: Lyceum stuns error-prone Mapua

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates recorded their first win of NCAA Season 98 in impressive fashion, as they held on for a 76-67 triumph against the Mapua University Cardinals, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Pirates leaned on their hot-shooting from long range and pounced on the Cardinals' turnovers to break the game open heading into the final period.

It was a shock loss for the runners-up in Season 97, who had overpowered perennial contender San Beda University, 66-55, in their first game last Saturday. Lyceum, meanwhile, was coming off a 69-86 defeat to De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

According to coach Gilbert Malabanan, the lessons from their defeat to the Blazers fueled them against the Cardinals.

"I told the boys na we have to be disciplined, kahit na puro rookies 'yung mga players ko, puro bago, mga second year," he said. "Sabi ko sa kanila, we have to be disciplined, offensively and defensively."

"Kapag sinusunod naman nila 'yung system, eto tulad nito, sinunod nila 'yung system so ayun, nanalo kami," he added.

John Barba scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while McLaude Guadana scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lift the Pirates. Lyceum drilled nine three-pointers in the game and forced Mapua to commit 20 turnovers.

Guadana gave the Pirates a double-digit lead when he sank a three-pointer with 1:16 left in the third frame for a 56-46 count. Lyceum was able to maintain that spread throughout the fourth period, as the Cardinals' offense fell apart.

Mapua was within 10 points, 69-59, with a little under four minutes left when Guadana nailed his third three-pointer of the game to make it 72-59. The Cardinals had no answer from there.

The Pirates shot 40.3% from the field and held Mapua to just 29.2%. Paolo Hernandez led the Cardinals with 16 points, but Warren Bonifacio needed 19 shots to score 12 points. The Mapua captain also had 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals shot themselves on the foot by making just 23 of 32 free throws in a nine-point loss.

The scores:

LPU 76 -- Barba 16, Guadana 13, Valdez 9, Navarro 8, Bravo 7, Larupay 6, Penafiel 6, Montano 5, Umali 3, Cunanan 3, Vinoya 0, Aviles 0.

MAPUA 67 -- Hernandez 16, Bonifacio 12, Agustin 12, Lacap 7, A. Gamboa 7, Pido 4, Cuenco 3, Mercado 2, Garcia 2, Salenga 1, Parinas 1, Soriano 0.

Quarters: 15-19, 39-33, 59-49, 76-67.

Related video: