Converge coach Aldin Ayo. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- After acquiring Aljun Melecio and Kris Porter in a recent trade, new Converge coach Aldin Ayo has hinted that they are not done making moves.

"Everytime you go to war you need your best soldiers. More to come…" Ayo tweeted on his private account after it was announced that the FiberXers had traded for Melecio and Porter. The transaction saw them send Benedict Adamos and Kurt Lojera to Phoenix Super LPG in exchange.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, Ayo expounded on his social media post and confirmed that he still hopes to get more players into the team.

"Talking about doon sa sinabi ko na more to come, hopefully makakuha pa kami ng bigs, kasi kulang kami doon sa spot na 'yun," said Ayo.

Porter, who played nine games for Phoenix Super LPG in the All-Filipino Conference, is injured and will not be available for at least two more months. That leaves Converge's frontcourt undermanned, said Ayo, even with the presence of Abu Tratter, rookies Justin Arana and Jeo Ambohot, and import Quincy Miller.

"Kahit nga sa scrimmages namin, may mga small men kami na ginagawa naming big men para mapunuan lang 'yung third team namin," he said.

But the coach also believes that their current roster will be competitive in the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup and flatly denied that they are trying to acquire Meralco's Bong Quinto -- one of Ayo's former players in Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

"I think what we have right now is enough. I don't want to bring in Bong naman kasi, siyempre 'pag kukunin mo si Bong, kailangan mong gamitin eh," Ayo said.

"We have players na parehas 'yung position niya, and 'yung mga players na 'to, we were together for four or five weeks, and madami na kaming nagawa. They have adjusted," he added.

"So, enough na 'to. I mean, laban na 'tong mga materyales namin ngayon."

Ayo was named as Converge's head coach last month, taking over from Jeff Cariaso. The FiberXers open their Commissioner's Cup campaign on Friday, September 23 against the TerraFirma Dyip at the Philsports Arena.

RELATED VIDEO: