MMA: Loman wants Kwon Won Il in Manila

MANILA -- Stephen “The Sniper” Loman has an opponent in mind should he compete in ONE Championship’s return to the Philippines.

The Mall of Asia Arena again opens its doors to MMA when ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks kicks off on December 3. It will be the first event of ONE in the Philippines since 2020.

The No. 4-ranked bantamweight has his eyes on third-ranked “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won Il, especially after the South Korean striker had some choice words for him.

“I have nothing but respect for you, but I’m the only fighter in [ONE Championship] that can give an exciting fight because of your boring style,” Kwon said of Loman in a previous interview.

“I make every fight the most exciting no matter what style is against me. [The idea of us fighting] is not only trending in the Philippines, but in Korea also.”

Boring might be an overstatement though, considering that in Loman’s first fight he knocked out the erstwhile ranked Yusup Saadulaev in just one round.

He needed the full three rounds against Shoko Sato in his next bout, but he was equally as impressive as he highlighted other facets of his game on that night.

Loman clarified that he wasn’t actually calling out Kwon at first, stating that he wanted to face former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes. But since he’s already been called out, he has no reason to hold back now.

“I’m overly thrilled for the Manila card, and if I’m to be included, I want to face Kwon,” Loman said.

A win here for Loman would be big, as he would bump his record to 3-0 in ONE Championship and beat the organization’s second-ranked bantamweight.

It could set him up for the winner of the ONE bantamweight title clash between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade, which goes down at ONE Fight Night 3 on October 23.

