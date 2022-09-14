MLB: Yankees' Judge homers twice, closing in on 61

New York Yankees Aaron Judge (R) reacts while crossing home plate after hitting a three-run home run off a pitch by Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (L) looks on during the fifth inning of their game at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 26 August 2022. File photo. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.



NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered twice in a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox in Boston on Tuesday to edge closer to the American League record of 61 in a season.

Judge connected for solo shots in the sixth and eighth inning -- his 56th and 57th homers of the season stretching his major league lead.

Judge is now four homers away from equalling Roger Maris's 61-year-old American League record of 61 home runs in a single season.

Maris's mark set a Major League record in 1961, breaking the record of 60 Babe Ruth had established in 1927.

Barry Bonds now holds the MLB single-season record of 73.

Both of Judge's blasts tied the game, which went to 10 innings.

The first came on a hanging curveball from Nick Pivetta that Judge belted 383 feet into the Red Sox bullpen.

In the eighth Judge smacked a slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster left field wall.

It was Judge's 10th multi-homer game of the season. Hank Greenberg holds the American League record for multi-homer games of 11 -- set in 1938.

Judge also ended a string of five games without a homer, although he had reached base in 13 of 24 at-bats going into the contest.

Despite the little dry spell, he remains on pace to hit 65 home runs this season.

