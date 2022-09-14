The De La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle University Lady Spikers will compete in the inaugural staging of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) 2022 Collegiate Preseason Championship, organizers have confirmed.

Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) president and CEO Vicente Gregorio made the announcement shortly after the Lady Spikers' management informed organizers of their commitment to join the tournament.

The preseason tilt starts on September 24 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

With La Salle on board, the SSL will feature all eight teams from the UAAP and all 10 teams from the NCAA for its first official tournament.

"Shakey's Super League is obviously elated by this development. For the first time in the history of Philippine volleyball, we have all 10 NCAA teams and all eight UAAP squads coming together under one roof as Shakey's continues to play its role in amateur grassroots, collegiate student-based sports," Gregorio said in a statement.

"This is our group's humble contribution to further improve the sports of volleyball in the country," he added.

La Salle is expected to submit its line-up within the week. The Lady Spikers are coming off a runner-up finish in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

They are grouped with Far Eastern University, NCAA champion De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Pool D.

Pool A is composed of University of the Philippines, University of the East, Mapua, San Beda University and University of Perpetual Help, while Adamson University, University of Santo Tomas, San Sebastian College, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum of the Philippines University are in Pool B.

Reigning UAAP champion National University Ateneo de Manila University, Jose Rizal University and Arellano University are in Pool C.

The top two teams of each pool will advance to the next round where they will be grouped into two pools for another round robin play to determine their ranking in the knockout quarterfinals.

Both the semifinal and final are also knockout matches.

The SSL is organized in coordination with the Commission on Higher Education. Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc. (ACES) is the exclusive organizer of the league.

