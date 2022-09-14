Kingad: Lack of prep in striking cost Moraes his title

If there’s anyone in ONE Championship who has a deep knowledge in facing both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, it has to be Danny Kingad.

The Team Lakay star was just one of many fight fans who witnessed Johnson’s stunning win over Moraes this August to become the new ONE flyweight champion.

Johnson’s flying knee finish was so quick that it’s almost difficult to describe what went wrong for Moraes. Kingad might just have the answer.

Kingad believes Moraes didn’t prepare all that well in his striking game heading into his rematch with Johnson.

“I think that Adriano didn’t prepare his striking as much as he did in the other aspects of MMA. We have to remember that it was his striking that pushed him to victory when he first fought DJ,” Kingad said.

“DJ has a more grounded approach to his fights, but that night [ONE on Prime Video 1] we saw DJ throw some pinpoint punches. I think Adriano didn’t expect that DJ would get him with his striking.”

Johnson, who was on the defensive in the first two rounds, found his groove in the third and it was in the fourth that he decided to finish off Moraes.

After landing a stiff right straight that wobbled Moraes, Johnson flew in for a thunderous flying knee that was eerily similar to the one that “Mikinho” threw in their first fight at ONE on TNT I.

Kingad once challenged Moraes for flyweight gold in November 2017. He even went the distance against Johnson in October 2019.

This experience gives Kingad a unique perspective on how both Moraes and Johnson operate. What Kingad didn’t expect, though, was how Johnson took the win.

“I shouldn’t have been that impressed because I felt that DJ was gonna win, but wow did he do it in such an incredible way. I was really surprised with how he finished the match. He’s the GOAT [greatest of all time] for a reason!”

