Ayo makes PBA coaching debut on Sept. 23

Yeng Guiao. File photo



MANILA -- Yeng Guiao is set to coach Rain or Shine against his former team NLEX next week in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters are set to take on the Road Warriors on Sept. 23 at 5:45 p.m. when the PBA stages its return to the Philsports Arena.

It will be the first time for Guiao to meet NLEX since saying goodbye to the team early this month.

The fiery coach decided to make his exit from the team after the management offered him to take a corporate job in NLEX.

Meanwhile, new Converge coach Aldin Ayo will make his PBA coaching debut against Terrafirma also on the same day.

Converge will also be facing Barangay Ginebra on Sept. 25 at 6:45 p.m. following the 4:30 p.m. curtain raiser between Meralco and NLEX.

The Bay Area Dragons are set up to battle NorthPort on Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., while Phoenix Super LPG squares off with Blackwater at 6:45 p.m.

On Oct. 5, San Miguel will take on Blackwater, while Talk 'N Text battles Magnolia.

Seventeen out of the 39 playdates will take place at Philsports Arena, while the rest will be staged at Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena.

