Converge's import Miller is ready for PBA physicality

Converge import Quincy Miller. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- A month into training with the Converge FiberXers, American import Quincy Miller believes that he is already in great shape for the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Miller, 29, arrived in Manila last August 23 and has been hard at work with the FiberXers ever since. He was formally introduced to local media on Tuesday, along with new Converge coach Aldin Ayo and some of their new acquisitions.

"The first week of training was pretty tough, just because of the jet lag," Miller told reporters of his adjustment to the country. "But the coach and my teammates really made it easy for me to adapt, 'cause they're just great people and they accept me for who I am."

"The first week, it was cool, and now I'm getting better and better, and I think I'm in some of the best shape I've ever been in," he added.

Miller brings solid credentials to Converge. He was the 38th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Rookie Draft by the Denver Nuggets, playing 69 games over three seasons. The bulk of his professional career was spent overseas; Miller had stints in Israel, Serbia, and Uruguay before signing with Converge.

After a handful of tune-up games with the FiberXers, Miller believes the level of play in the Philippines is comparable to the other leagues he played in, but the PBA is also "way more physical."

"It's very demanding and you gotta be ready at every moment," he said.

"It's very physical. That's the No. 1 thing. The way we play is very calculated, I can say that," he added.

The 6-foot-10 Miller said he is not shying away from the physicality of the league and is eager to display his versatile skill set. While he comes in with a reputation as a shooter, Miller is confident that he can offer a lot more for the FiberXers.

"I'm not just a shooter. I feel like I'm versatile enough to get to the basket as well. I also can post up, but I can shoot very well," said Miller.

"I played against, I think every import here who played in the NBA. They're great players, you know. We'll just see when the season comes," he also said.

Converge opens its Commissioner's Cup campaign on Friday, September 23, against the TerraFirma Dyip at the Philsports Arena.

