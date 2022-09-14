NU-Sta. Elena spiker Mike Buddin in action against the VNS-One Alicia Griffins. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Handed a second consecutive start by his head coach, National University (NU)-Sta. Elena spiker Mike Buddin made sure that he would live up to expectations.

Buddin was part of the Nationals' first six against the VNS-One Alicia Griffins on Tuesday afternoon, and he delivered with 15 points to earn Player of the Match honors. NU-Sta. Elena hacked out a 33-31, 25-17, 25-18 win, keeping them unbeaten in the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference.

Buddin delivered in all facets of the game, with 10 kills, three blocks, and two aces on top of his 12 successful receptions. For the young spiker, his performance was a show of appreciation to his coaches for their trust in him.

"Nagkaroon ng kumpiyansa sa sarili po at mas na-boost 'yung tiwala sa sarili, and sa tiwala ng coaches. Mas binigay nila 'yung tiwala nila sa akin na i-first six ako ulit," said Buddin. "Ayaw ko sila ma-disappoint sa tiwala na binibigay nila sa akin."

Buddin came off the bench in NU-Sta. Elena's first two matches of the Open Conference, and was a crucial factor in their come-from-behind win against Navy last week. Subbing in the second set, Buddin fired 13 points in a 17-25, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24, 18-16 triumph.

He was given his first start in their next game, and Buddin scored eight points in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Santa Rosa.

NU-Sta. Elena coach Dante Alinsunurin is pleased that Buddin has stepped up but he is now expecting the spiker to play with greater consistency.

"Sino ba naman 'yung coach na hindi ilalagay siya sa first six? Nakita mo naman 'yung anytime na, dalawang game na hinugot ko, nag-perform," Alinsunurin said. "Kamuntikan pa nga siya na mag-best player."

"Importante lang na magtuloy-tuloy siya. Kung ano 'yung sistema naming sinasabi sa kanila, mag-focus lang din. And siyempre mas umangat pa, hindi lang sa ganitong game," the coach added.

It's a challenge that Buddin welcomes.

"Gagawin ko 'yung best ko para maipakita na deserve na first-six ako, na hindi sila madi-disappoint po," he said.

NU-Sta. Elena's triumph against VNS not only kept them unbeaten, it also secured their spot in the semifinals of the Open Conference. At 4-0, they remain the lone undefeated team in the league after Navy shocked Cignal HD in the second game of Tuesday's double-header.

The Nationals will play Ateneo-Fudgee Bar on Saturday in a battle of UAAP rivals.

