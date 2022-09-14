The Bay Area Dragons open their PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign against Blackwater. Photo courtesy of the Bay Area Dragons

MANILA, Philippines -- Local fans will get their first look of the guest team Bay Area Dragons when the PBA Commissioner's Cup opens next Wednesday, September 21, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blackwater Bossing will face off against the Dragons in their first game of the conference at 3 p.m., with NorthPort and Phoenix Super LPG playing in the main game of the double-header at 5:45 p.m.

The PBA released the schedule of the tournament on Wednesday morning.

Here's the 47th PBA Commissioner's Cup ELIMS Schedule 👇🏽 (1/2)#PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/acOEJzI21s — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 14, 2022

Bay Area is the first guest team to play in the PBA in 19 years. They will represent Greater China in the East Asia Super League (EASL), and made Manila their temporary base due to COVID-19 restrictions in Hong Kong.

The Dragons are bannered by veteran Duncan Reid, China's 7-foot-5 center Liu Chuanxing, and former NBA player Andrew Nicholson of Canada. Nicholson will be Bay Area's import for the Commissioner's Cup.

The second game day of the conference will see TerraFirma vs. Converge, followed by a must-see match-up between NLEX and Rain or Shine. Yeng Guiao, back as coach of the Elasto Painters, will take on his former team for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Manila Clasico for the Commissioner's Cup is scheduled for October 23, Sunday, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Several PBA games will be held at the Philsports Arena, including next Friday's double-header. A handful of games will take place at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The PBA will also hold games during the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in November, though they have confirmed that players chosen by Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes will be made available for the national team.

