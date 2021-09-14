Desirae Krawczyk of the United States, left, and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain pose with the championship trophy after winning the mixed doubles final on day twelve of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran, USA Today Sports/Reuters

We can't deny that the recent US Open has Filipino flavor in it with the sensational rise of Fil-Canadian Laylah Fernandez to the women's finals.

There's also Alex Eala who competed in the girls' singles.

Then there is Desirae Krawczyk, a Filipino-American, who won the 2021 US Open mixed doubles with along with British partner Joe Salisbury.

Krawczyk was born in California to a Filipina mother and a Polish father.

Her mother hails from Cagayan.

"Both my parents came to America -- my dad is Polish, my mom is Filipino -- and my dad picked up tennis when he was a massage therapist in Palm Springs," said the 27-year-old in an interview with WTATennis.com.

Krawczyk and Salisbury beat Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo (7-5, 6-2) to win the US Open, and notched their second major title as a team.

With the victory, Krawczyk became the first player to win three straight major mixed doubles trophies since Mahesh Bhupathi in 2005 and 2006.

At Wimbledon, she partnered with Neal Skupski to win the championship.

Krawczyk also became the seventh player, male or female, in the Open Era to win three of four mixed doubles Grand Slams titles in the same of the year.

The Filipino-American also competed as a teen in the 2010 Philippine Columbian Association Open.

She was 16 years old when she beat Christine Patrimonio, 7-6 (1), 6-3, to bag her first women’s crown.

Related video: