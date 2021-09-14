Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) in the women's singles final on Day 13 of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

PARIS, France -- British teenager Emma Raducanu moved up 127 places to 23rd in the world on Monday after her stunning triumph at the US Open.

The 18-year-old became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.

Fernandez was rewarded for her passage to the final with a rise of 45 places to 28th.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka, who Fernandez beat on the way to the final and has said she is taking a break from tennis, drops to fifth place.

Bianca Andreescu, the US Open winner two years ago, fell 13 places to 20th after she was knocked out in the fourth round of this year's tournament.

Cori Gauff, the 17-year-old American, moves into the top 20 at 19th place.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10075 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7720

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5315 (+1)

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4860 (+1)

5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4796 (-2)

6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4692

7. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4668 (+2)

8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4571

9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4380 (+1)

10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4060 (+1)

11. Simona Halep (ROM) 4051 (+2)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3820

13. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3750 (+5)

14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3590 (+1)

15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3245 (+2)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3140

17. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3068 (+3)

18. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2975 (+3)

19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2815 (+4)

20. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2777 (-13)

Selected

23. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2571 (+127)

28. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2254 (+45)

