PBA: Robert Bolick gets Player of the Week citation

MANILA, Philippines -- A day after turning 26, NorthPort guard Robert Bolick got a belated birthday gift as he was named the PBA Player of the Week.

Bolick averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists as NorthPort won all three of their assignments last week, when the Batang Pier returned to action in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

NorthPort, which did not compete in the first week of the PBA's resumption due to the league's health and safety protocols, booked victories over Blackwater, TerraFirma, and NLEX at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Bolick ended the week on a strong note, matching his career-high of 26 points in their 96-94 win over the Road Warriors on Sunday night.

The Batang Pier now have a 4-3 win-loss slate and are in contention for a berth in the quarterfinals.

Bolick beat out TNT rookie guard Mikey Williams, NorthPort teammate Jamie Malonzo, the Phoenix duo of Jason Perkins and Matthew Wright, San Miguel's Terrence Romeo and Marcio Lassiter, and Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon and Santi Santillan for the weekly citation.

Bolick credited his superb performances to his teammates and coaches, including team manager Bonnie Tan who called the shots for NorthPort last week while Pido Jarencio was in quarantine.

"Inspired lang kami talaga maglaro. Gusto naming umangat ngayon. Maraming magandang pieces ngayon. Solid yung performance namin hindi lang sa akin," he said.