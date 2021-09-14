PBA: Phoenix, Ginebra face off in crucial clash

Phoenix Super LPG and Barangay Ginebra will face off in a crucial match on Wednesday as they approach the homestretch of the round-robin eliminations phase of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Fuel Masters are joint seventh with the NLEX Road Warriors at 4-5, barely up against the Gin Kings at 3-5.

Only the top 8 teams will move to the quarterfinal round and both teams must sweep their remaining games to advance.

"We still have a lot of things to work on as a team. Good thing about us is we have control of our destiny. So, we just have to grind it out in our last two games," said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson in the PBA website.

But they face big tests in their last two assignments against heavyweights Ginebra and San Miguel.

Expect Ginebra to start strong against the Fuel Masters especially after getting a heavy 67-88 beating from the TNT Tropang Giga Sunday.

Coach Tim Cone is aware they are in a must-win situation against Phoenix, Alaska Milk and the Meralco Bolts.

Phoenix will be relying on Jason Perkins, Justine Chua, Matthew Wright and RJ Jazul.

Wright believes they are peaking at the right time.

"I'm starting to see our team developing an identity, offensively and defensively. So I think we're moving on the right track and that's all I could really hope for," said Wright.