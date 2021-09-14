PBA: Meralco, Alaska back in action in PH Cup

The Meralco Bolts are playing for the first time since September 3. PBA Media Bureau



MANILA, Philippines -- All 12 PBA ball clubs will be in action as the elimination round of the 2021 Philippine Cup heads into its home stretch at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Meralco Bolts and the Alaska Aces, who did not play last week in accordance with the PBA's health and safety protocols, have both been cleared to play.

Meralco (5-2) resume their campaign on Thursday against the TerraFirma Dyip then play Blackwater on Saturday.

The Bolts last played on September 3, a 91-76 loss to TNT Tropang GIGA.

0The Aces (2-4), meanwhile, have a packed schedule as they will play three games in three days. They take on Barangay Ginebra on Friday, TNT Tropang GIGA on Saturday, and TerraFirma on Sunday.

Alaska is coming off an 84-74 setback to NLEX last September 2.

Meanwhile, NorthPort will welcome back head coach Pido Jarencio, who was in quarantine for two weeks due to a bout with COVID-19. The Batang Pier played three games in four days last week and will be back in action on Wednesday against TNT.

The full schedule is as follows: