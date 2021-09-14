PBA: Coach Pido returns as NorthPort battles TNT

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio is set to get back to work on Wednesday after going through three weeks of quarantine due to COVID-19.

His first game upon his return is against TNT Tropang GIGA.

"Ang gandang welcome back sa akin, TNT agad," said Jarencio in the PBA website.

"Pero ganoon talaga and tingnan na lang natin kung papaano magiging practice ng mga bata mamaya. For sure, naka-focus naman mga players and ready kami."

Team manager Bonnie Tan called the shots during his absence, and saw to it that the gameplan Jarencio and his staff drew up were executed. This resulted in three wins in as many games.

But they will be meeting a surging TNT, which won its last two games.

"Mabigat ang TNT, pero basta magtuloy-tuloy lang magandang laro ng mga bata mas gaganda chances namin," said Jarencio.

For coach Chot Reyes, he wants his wards to focus on their task at hand.

"I think these are times where your ability to address what's in front of you is what's important, so 'yun lang iniisip namin. Hindi muna namin iniisip ang record o future," added Reyes.

"So sa amin, 'yun ang unang pinaka-importante. Focus now at the task at hand, which is the game at hand. We're not really looking too far ahead."

Tip off will be at 3 p.m.