WATCH: Unstoppable Jokic helps Nuggets force Game 7

Serbian center Nikola Jokic was at his best as the Denver Nuggets mounted a furious rally to stay alive in their Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

From down 19 in the third quarter, the Nuggets came away with a 111-98 triumph as Jokic sparked the team back in the game.

He scored a game-high 34 points to go along with 14 rebounds and seven assists. Jokic was also four-of-six from beyond the arc.

Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter, when the Nuggets outscored the Clippers, 34-19, to complete the come-from-behind victory.

The Nuggets have now forced a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

"We don't have pressure," said Jokic after the game. "I think the whole pressure is on them."

This marks the second series in a row that the Nuggets have forced a decider after being on the brink of elimination. They did the same against the Utah Jazz in the first round, eventually winning Game 7, 80-78.