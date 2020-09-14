PBA: NorthPort upbeat of chances in shortened season

Nico Elorde and LA Revilla at NorthPort practice. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Hopes are high within the NorthPort organization, as the Batang Pier prepare for the resumption of the PBA season.

NorthPort has resumed small group training sessions, with the team welcoming back some of their injured players to practice.

"Ang daming mga injuries prior to the opening kaya ang laking bagay na binigay sa kanilang break na maka-recover kaagad," said team manager Bonnie Tan in an appearance on "The Chasedown" last Saturday.

"Like sa amin sila Robert Bolick nagpa-practice na and Jonathan Grey and Brad Guinto. Sabay-sabay na sila," he added.

Bolick's superb rookie season was cut short when he suffered an ACL injury in the Governors' Cup.

Kevin Ferrer, who underwent a minor operation on his left ankle, has also been cleared to practice.

With the team nearly complete, Tan is optimistic that they can build on their impressive run in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, where they pulled off an upset of top-seeded NLEX and made it to the semifinals.

The Batang Pier took a game off eventual champions Barangay Ginebra in the semis, before falling in four games.

"Kumpleto na kami, excited kami doon," said Tan. "Hindi naman siguro masama mag-ambisyon doon na maging pandemic champions."

The PBA is working to resume its season in mid-October, after all league activities were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talks are scheduled for this week to determine the format and the venue of the All-Filipino Cup.

With a shortened season looming, Tan is upbeat that their team can pull off even more surprises.

"One conference lang eh. Sabi ko baka pwede tayo ma-improve yung last conference, sa semis kasi. Sabi ko baka pwede natin ma-improve pagka-kumpleto," he said

"Sila Coach Pido (Jarencio) excited din sa season ng October," he added.