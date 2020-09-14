Pau Gasol and wife Cat welcome baby girl, named after Gianna Bryant

Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat, welcomed their firstborn -- a daughter -- on Sunday.

On his social media accounts, a clearly ecstatic Gasol announced that their "little one" has arrived.

"The delivery went really well, and we couldn't be happier," said Gasol.

The couple revealed that they named their daughter Elisabet Gianna, to honor Gianna Bryant.

"Gigi," as she was fondly called, perished in a helicopter crash in California last January, an accident that also took the life of her father, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and seven others.

"A very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter," Gasol said.

Gasol played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014, winning two titles with Bryant. Even after leaving the Lakers, he maintained a close friendship with Bryant, and remained close with Bryant's wife and three remaining daughters after his death.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, also revealed on Instagram that she would be the godmother to Elisabet Gianna.

"Kob would have loved to have been her godfather," said Vanessa. "So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can't wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol."