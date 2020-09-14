MMA: Drex Zamboanga willing to fight anyone -- including fellow Pinoys

embed attached pic/use as thumb

caption -- Filipino fighter Drex Zamboanga in action against Thailand's Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin at ONE: A New Breed. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- After a successful debut at ONE: A New Breed, veteran fighter Drex Zamboanga is keeping himself active.

Zamboanga, 31, made a successful ONE Championship debut after putting Thailand's Detchadin Sorsirisuphathin to sleep late in the first round of their flyweight bout.

It was a strong showing for Zamboanga, who appeared in the fight card together with his younger sister, Denice. She, too, was triumphant, tapping out hometown bet Watsapinya "Dream Girl" Kaewkhong in the first round.

"We don't have any fights lined up at the moment," said Zamboanga, a couple of weeks after his ONE debut.

"But even then, we can't take our foot off the pedal," he warned. "We should still be prepared at all times, because that call can come any time."

The Zamboanga siblings are still in Bangkok where they continue to train.

After his impressive debut, the elder Zamboanga said he is ready to face all comers in the flyweight division -- even if this means taking on a fellow Filipino.

"There are a lot of great talents in the flyweight division, many of them are my fellow Filipino fighters," he acknowledged.

"I don't see any issues facing my countrymen," he added. "It's natural in combat sports. This is sports entertainment, and our job is to put on a show for the people."

"It's a sport, so we go into the Circle to showcase our martial arts skills, simple as that. We can still be friends after."

ONE Championship's flyweight division is loaded. Adriano Moraes reigns as champion, while the legendary Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is the ONE flyweight world grand prix champion.

Team Lakay's Danny Kingad is among the top contenders in the division, while Geje Eustaquio also competes as a flyweight.