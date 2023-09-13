MANILA -- PBA veteran Troy Rosario is proud to have finally earned his college diploma, eight years since leaving school.

Rosario, a former standout of the National University Bulldogs, was forced to skip graduation to join the 2015 PBA Draft.

He also became part of the Philippine national team that competed in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore, pulling him away further from studies.

On Wednesday, he shared his personal milestone on social media.

"Back in 2015, I missed two important events in my life due to National Team duties, my Graduation and PBA Draft. I was not able to march and receive my diploma. It has always been a dream of mine," he said in a social media post.

"For some, it may sound noob but not for me who had nothing but determination and hope just to finish my studies, it is something far-reaching, a goal of a lifetime."

"And today, as I walk through this journey, I am proud to take a step to receive that goal of a lifetime, which I envisioned eight years ago-earning my diploma."

Rosario, a four-time PBA All Star, thanked those who supported him in his journey including SM business magnate Hans Sy.

He also thanked his parents for pushing him to try his luck in Manila to further hone his basketball skills which became his ticket to college education.

"To my Mama in heaven, Papa and my sisters - Thank you for pushing me to go to Manila to try my luck in basketball. I hope I made you proud. To my wife and kids - you are my rock and my support system. You inspire me to be better everyday," he siad.

"Lastly, to all the people who helped me along the way - I am truly grateful. I could not have done this without you, and to God, our Saviour for leading me in all ways 🙏🏼."

Rosario currently plays for Blackwater.

