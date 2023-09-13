Khimki Moscow's Thomas Robinson in action during the Euroleague basketball match between Armani Exchange and Khimki Moscow in Milan, Italy, February 20, 2020. Matteo Bazzi, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA -- A former NBA lottery pick will reinforce the NLEX Road Warriors in the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Road Warriors announced on Wednesday that they have tapped Thomas Robinson to be their import for the new conference that will start on November 5.

🏀 NLEX Road Warriors Welcome Thomas Robinson 🌟



Robinson will be our powerhouse import for the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup!



Get ready for an exciting season ahead as we dominate the court with Robinson leading the charge. 💪🔥#PBA2023 #ArangkadaNLEX pic.twitter.com/BEedhwrYmX — NLEX Road Warriors (@ArangkadaNLEX) September 13, 2023

Robinson, 32, was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Rookie Draft by the Sacramento Kings after a stellar collegiate career in Kansas. He went on to play nine seasons in the NBA as a journeyman, averaging 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 313 games.

Since 2017, Robinson has been playing overseas and was set to be the import of the San Miguel Beermen in the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup before suffering an injury.

He is also a naturalized Lebanese citizen.

Robinson will be tasked to fire up an NLEX squad that placed ninth in last season's Commissioner's Cup, where they missed the playoffs. The Road Warriors made the quarterfinals of the Governors' Cup but lost to eventual finalist Barangay Ginebra in one game.