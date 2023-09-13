Filipino fighter Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang. Handout/ONE Championship

MANILA -- For Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang, his return to ONE Championship couldn't have come at a better time nor against a better opponent.

Adiwang takes on a dangerous foe in Adrian "Papua Badboy" Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek in a fiery strawweight MMA opener inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22.

This marks Adiwang's comeback after an 18-month injury layoff, having torn his ACL in March 2022 during a bout against countryman Jeremy Miado at ONE X.

After months of rehab, Adiwang decided to leave Team Lakay and move abroad to reinvigorate his career. He found his way to HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia, which was expanding to include a dedicated MMA team.

Mattheis was available to welcome Adiwang back to the ring, and "Thunder Kid" believes he couldn't have asked for a better dance partner in his comeback.

"He's the perfect guy to face in my return. I've been thinking hard on my comeback, and I've always wanted someone who's willing to go toe-to-toe, not someone who's going to play it safe," he said.

Throughout his MMA career, Mattheis has proven that he won't back down from scraps. In 17 fights, he has only reached the final bell twice -- a testament to his willingness to stand and trade with his opponents.

Of his 11 wins, 10 have come from finishes, with Mattheis showing power in both hands.

Adiwang is confident that he and Mattheis can put together an exciting fight, while also reminding the audience that his unfortunate knee injury should not hinder his progress in the loaded ONE strawweight division.

"He's a warrior, he's a bad man, he's called the ‘Papua Badboy' for a reason, so I think he'll go toe-to-toe with me – be it in striking or in exciting scrambles," he said.

"If he decides to press forward, I'm assuring an exciting fight in my return."

Should that happen, Adiwang is confident he'll get his hand raised.

"A finish is in the works," he said. "That's the game plan – get that finish."

