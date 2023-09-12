Golf: Yvon Bisera gains headstart in South Pacific

Filipina golfer Yvon Bisera. Handout/Pilipinas Golf Tour.

MANILA -- Four birdies in a row gave Yvon Bisera an early lead in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic, Tuesday at the South Pacific Golf & Leisure Estates in Davao City.

Bisera banked on steady putting to card a 71, enough for a one-stroke lead over Mikha Fortuna after Day 1 of the 54-hole championship.

"My driving was quite steady and strong and my putting clicked," said Bisera, who endured the heat in her home course.

She capped her blitz with a long putt on the fourth but missed posting a two-shot cushion with a missed-green mishap on No. 6.

"I just need to stay focused and try to keep my drives on the fairways," she said.

Fortuna, back in the hunt after missing the Del Monte stop following a fourth place finish at Forest Hills, took early command with a two-under card after 16 holes. But she wavered at the finish, dropping strokes in the last two to end up with a 72 and slip to second.

Sarah Ababa, another homegrown talent seeking to end a long title drought, also bogeyed two of the last five holes to card a 73 for third while Apple Fudolin missed joining Fortuna at second with a double-bogey on No. 7 for a 74.

Daniella Uy, coming off back-to-back victories at Forest Hills and Del Monte, faltered in an uncharacteristic backside stint that saw her yield five strokes for a birdie-less 41 and a 78.

She tumbled to joint ninth with Gretchen Villacencio behind fifth-running Korean Seoyun Kim, who turned in a 75, two-leg Harmie Constantino and Pamela Mariano, who matched 76s, and Monica Mandario, who turned in a 77.