Golf: Salahog wavers, recovers to tie Quiban at helm

Filipino golfer Nilo Salahog. Handout/Pilipinas Golf Tour.

MANILA -- Nilo Salahog hit a clutch birdie to save a 68 and tie Justin Quiban at the helm on Wednesday, midway through the ICTSI South Pacific Classic in Davao City.

After a first round 67, Salahog kept his mastery of the South Pacific course with a four-birdie run in the first 12 holes. He rebounded from a miscue on No. 13 with a birdie on the 17th, allowing him to tie Quiban on top of the leaderboard with a 9-under 135.

Quiban put in a solid 67 after a 68 in his steady pursuit of a second Philippine Golf Tour victory.

"I wasn’t expecting to lead but with the way I’m playing, I feel like I’m confident. I think I could hit the rounds that I’d like to shoot," said Quiban.

Salahog, who is chasing his maiden triumph on the Tour, stressed the need to stay focused in Thursday's pivotal round. Among those still in contention is Marvin Dumandan, who seized solo third at 137 after shooting an eagle-aided 68. Rupert Zaragosa also bounced back with a four-under card for a 138.

Tony Lascuña also wheeled back into contention with his own version of a 68 for a 139 while fellow Davaoeño Elee Bisera also shot a four-under card to move to solo sixth at 140.

Three-peat seeking Clyde Mondilla continued to struggle on the course’s exacting surface and finished with a 71 after a 72 for a 143, eight strokes behind the joint leaders.

In the women's division, Mikha Fortuna forced a tie with Yvon Bisera after 36 holes, setting the stage for a shootout in the final 18.

Fortuna charged back from two-down after a bogey on No. 10 to equal Bisera's 143 aggregate. One-time winner Sarah Ababa, meanwhile, is three shots back with a 146 after a second 73 on the South Pacific course.