Gilas Men, Women to hold joint practice

MANILA -- The Philippine men's and women's national basketball teams will hold a joint practice at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The development was announced by Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone, who welcomed fans to watch at the venue.

"We will share the court and have interactions between both teams. The public is free to come and observe," said Cone in a post on X [formerly Twitter].

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The Gilas Men and Women are preparing for their campaigns in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where the basketball competitions will be held from September 26 to October 6.

Cone was named as the coach of Gilas for the Asian Games last week, replacing Chot Reyes who "stepped aside" after their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The Gilas Women will still be led by multi-titled coach Pat Aquino.

Both teams have yet to unveil their final rosters for the Asian Games, with the Gilas Men in particular hoping that they will be allowed to make changes to the lineup initially submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The Gilas Men will also have a training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna starting on September 16, and play Korean club the Changwon LG Sakers in a tuneup on September 22.

They will leave for Hangzhou on September 23.

The Gilas Women, meanwhile, are coming off a remarkable performance in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia.

The Gilas Women have had a busy 2023, competing in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia last June as well as the Jones Cup last August. More recently, they played in an invitational in the Women’s Korean Basketball League in South Korea as part of their build-up for the Asiad.

