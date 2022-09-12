National University-Sta. Elena is seeking a fourth straight win in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Unbeaten Cignal HD and National University (NU)-Sta. Elena warm up for their highly-anticipated clash next week by taking on separate rivals in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The HD Spikers tangle with the Navy Sealions at 5:30 p.m., as the Nationals and VNS-One Alicia Griffins open the day's double-header at 2:30 p.m.

Cignal and Sta. Elena have identical 3-0 records, although the HD Spikers have a maximum nine points as they have yet to drop a set in the tournament.

The Nationals, meanwhile, needed to go through a five-set war against Navy to keep their perfect record.

Led by Marck Espejo, Ysrael Marasigan, Alfred Valbuena, JP Bugaoan, Rex Intal and Peter Torres, the HD Spikers are looking for a third straight championship in the country’s first and only men’s volleyball league.

The Nationals, meanwhile, have shown a lot of promise behind a talented crew headed by Angelo Almendras, Michaelo Buddin, Kennry Malinis, Gerard Diao, Ave Retamar and backstopped by Congo’s Obed Mukaba.

