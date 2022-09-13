Spikers' Turf: PGJC-Navy foils Cignal march to semis

PGJC-Navy while celebrating a point. Spiker's Turf

PGJC-Navy squeezed out a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 victory against erstwhile undefeated Cignal in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Tuesday at Paco Arena.

EJ Casana delivered 18 excellent sets and finished with 5 points to help the Sealions move up to 3-1 for a tie with the HD Spikers (3-1) at second spot.

This boosted VNS, Santa Rosa and Ateneo’s chances for a crack at the last semis berth.

Ronniel Rosales broke the 23-all deadlock with a kill on the run. Then Joshua Umandal struck one in against Cignal, capping the Sealions amazing rebound from 12-20 down and stalling the HD Spikers' march to the semis.

“Masayang masaya ako kasi nagawa nila ‘tong i-panalo kahit nahirapan kami nung first set,” said PGJC-Navy head coach Cecil Cruzada.

“Ang galing nila kasi nag-adjust sila agad. Tapos, nagtutulungan sila sa loob ng court. Kaya, gumanda yung laro nila.”

Umandal top-scored with 18 points, while Christian Martelino had 14 hits. Peter Quiel and Greg Dolor provided able back-up with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Marck Espejo tried to rally Cignal in the fourth set but did not get enough support.

He finished with 17 points.