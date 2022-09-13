SBP eyes record-breaking attendance in FIBA World Cup

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is targeting to break attendance records when the country hosts the FIBA World Cup of Basketball for the first time in 45 years.

The Philippines will be hosting the most number of games, including the final phase of the tournament to be staged at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, the same venue which set the PBA attendance record. Game 7 of the 2017 Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco set the record for the most number of spectators in a PBA game, drawing 54,086 fans.

The SBP is confident the Philippines can break the previous record set in a FIBA game a few years ago.

“What we would like to do is to break the record of 36,000-plus attendance in a FIBA game. If we play at the Philippine Arena, we’ll definitely beat that record,” said Panlilio during his presentation to the Senate on Monday.

Panlilio said there will be a total of 92 games all in all for this year’s World Cup to be participated by 32 teams. A total of 20 games each will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia and Okinawa, Japan and 20 games each at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena. The remaining games in the final stage will be played at the Philippine Arena.

Panlilio believes the World Cup will have a significant impact on the country.

“It’s our vision to bring the nation together for the FIBA World Cup and be recognized as among the five premium sporting events in 2023. The three customer-based we’re focusing on are the teams, the fans and FIBA,” he added.

The World Cup will be staged from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

