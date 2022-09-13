PBA officials to visit B.League counterparts in Japan

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA officials will fly to Japan on Wednesday to meet with their counterparts from the B.League, as part of their ongoing talks to enhance the partnership between the two leagues.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and chairman Ricky Vargas lead the initial group who will fly to Tokyo on Wednesday.

Vice chairman Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma, San Miguel Corp. sports chief Alfrancis Chua and Erick Arejola of NorthPort will be with the group along with PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro, legal counsel Melvin Mendoza, finance officer Odessa Encarnacion and social media head Mich Flores.

"Ongoing ang talks namin sa kanila. During the EASL conference in Manila, the Japanese league officials visited us. Kami naman ang dadalaw sa kanila ngayon," said Marcial.

"Matagal na kaming nag-uusap even before Kiefer (Ravena) signed with his B. League team. Gusto namin patibayin 'yung friendship and partnership namin," he added. "Naghahanap din kami ng iba pang areas para pagandahin ang relationship, kagaya ng usapin tungkol sa technology at system.

"This is another meet-and-greet session. Gusto namin palalimin ang pagkakaibigan sa kanila."

Governors Robert Non of San Miguel Beer, Rene Pardo of Magnolia, Rod Franco of NLEX, Bill Pamintuan of Meralco, Chito Salud of Converge, Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix and Silliman Sy of Blackwater will follow on Thursday.

Rain or Shine's Mert Mondragon can't join due to a prior commitment.

