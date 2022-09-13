Obiena sets meet record in Gala dei Castelli triumph

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines reacts after winning the men's Pole Vault at the IAAF Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 02 September 2022. Stéphanie Lecocq, EPA-EFE

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena set a new competition record in topping the podium of the Galà dei Castelli on Tuesday at the Stadio Comunale Bellinzona in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

Obiena cleared 5.81-meters on his second try to beat nine other vaulters, including American Chris Nilsen and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie of France.

Obiena attempted to improve upon his personal best but faltered thrice at 5.95-meters.

Still, his mark was good enough to set a new meet record and secure another first-place finish. It was his second straight gold medal, having won the Liechtenstein leg of the 2022 Golden Fly Series last Sunday.

Nilsen placed second after clearing 5.71-meters on his first attempt, but the American couldn't clear 5.81-meters on three tries. Lavillenie also cleared 5.71-meters but needed three attempts to do so.

This is Obiena's sixth first-place finish in his last eight meets. He previously won gold in the Stabhochsprungmeeting, the #True Athletes Classics, and the City Jump in Germany.

He also topped the Memorial van Damme -- the Brussels leg of the Diamond League -- last September 2 with a height of 5.91-meters, in the process stunning world and Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis.

