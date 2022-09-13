NCAA: San Beda overpowers EAC for first win

MANILA, Philippines -- San Beda University rebounded from a season-opening loss by crushing Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 85-56, on Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

In a game that was even more lopsided than the final score indicated, the Red Lions surged to a 32-7 lead after the opening frame and led by as much as 41 points. James Kwekuteye had 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists in just 22 minutes to lead the way for San Beda.

San Beda improved to 1-1 in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament, grabbing their first win after falling to Mapua University on opening day.

"Kahit saan naman, kahit sa ligang labas, 'pag manalo, masarap siyempre. Lalo na ngayon, for San Beda, siyempre masarap," said new San Beda coach Yuri Escueta of his first win for his alma mater.

San Beda fell 66-55 to Mapua on Saturday, in a game where they committed 23 turnovers and shot just 35% from the field. They were much better against the Generals, limiting their turnovers to 15 and making nearly 42% of their shots.

The Red Lions gave EAC no chance, racing to a 25-point lead after the opening period. Their advantage ballooned to 41 points, 53-12, with a little over two minutes left in the first half after a triple by Joshua Tagala.

EAC played better in the second half and even ended the game on a 12-2 burst, but the deficit was too much for them to overcome.

"Sabi ko nga sa mga players, gusto ko lang mag-improve kami every game. So, nakuha naman nila 'yung message na 'yun. Unang-una, inalagaan namin 'yung bola. We lessened our turnovers," said Escueta. "We were able to take care of the ball, we were stronger with it."

Yukien Andrada had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Winston Ynot added 12 points for the Red Lions.

Joshua Tolentino scored 16 points for the Generals, while Kriss Gurtiza added 10 points. But EAC shot just 27% from the field and made just seven of 27 three-pointers, while allowing the Red Lions to nail 16 triples.

EAC fell to 0-2 in the season.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 85 -- Kwekuteye 15, Andrada 13, Ynot 12, Sanchez 9, Cortez 8, Alfaro 7, Cuntapay 6, Visser 6, Bahio 3, Tagala 3, Llarena 3, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Tagle 0.

EAC 56 -- Tolentino 16, Gurtiza 10, Luciano 7, Cosejo 6, Robin 5, Cosa 3, Bajon 3, Maguliano 2, Dominguez 2, Bacud 2, Liwag 0, An. Doria 0, Balowa 0, Ad. Doria 0, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 32-7, 55-17, 73-41, 85-56.

