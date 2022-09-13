MMA: Kingad feels he’s few wins away from title shot

Danny Kingad. Handout photo



Now that there’s a new ONE Championship flyweight king, fourth-ranked contender Danny “The King” Kingad is mapping out his next steps in the loaded division.

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson finished Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes in their clash at ONE Fight Night 1 in August to secure the flyweight title, shaking up the weight class that Kingad calls home.

Kingad, who faced Johnson in the final of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019, doesn’t expect to get a title shot right away, but he plans to scale the division and face the GOAT once again.

“I think I need two or three wins before I can challenge for the world title, but it still depends on ONE,” he said.

“DJ just won the belt, so I think the athletes under him in the rankings have to put in the work to earn that world title shot.”

Looking back at the Johnson-Moraes rematch, Kingad was surprised to see the Brazilian lose the striking exchanges after being such a dominant force in their first meeting.

While Moraes did have his moments, the longer the match went on, the more Johnson had him figured out, which was evident in the later rounds when “Mighty Mouse” dominated the exchanges.

The American used his footwork to perfection, cutting the distance and hitting the Brazilian at various angles.

A powerful overhand right in the fourth round sent Moraes wobbling back, before Johnson flattened the Brazilian with a walk-off flying knee finish.

It was a strategy that Kingad himself had to praise.

“I think that Adriano didn’t prepare his striking as much as he did in the other aspects of MMA. We have to remember that it was his striking that pushed him to victory when he first fought DJ,” Kingad said.

“DJ has a more grounded approach to his fights, but at [ONE Fight Night 1] we saw DJ throw some pinpoint punches. I think Adriano didn’t expect that DJ would get him with his striking.”

