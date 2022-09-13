MLB: Dodgers first to clinch playoff berth

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is congratulated by teammates after scoring a homerun during the first inning of the Major League Baseball (MLB) game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 August 2022. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first Major League Baseball team to clinch a 2022 playoff berth on Sunday with a convincing 11-2 victory over the Padres in San Diego.

The Dodgers have booked a post-season berth for the tenth straight season, and with a 96-43 record, they look headed toward home field advantage no matter who they play.

Justin Turner hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lift Los Angeles, who are closing in on a ninth National League West division crown.

Turner's second blast was a grand slam in the seventh inning.

"I don't think you ever take it for granted," Turner said. "I feel fortunate to be a part of an organization that cares about winning and puts winning first."

The Dodgers' magic number for securing the division is two -- meaning any combination of two Dodgers wins or Padres defeats will seal it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the 10-year post-season streak -- third all-time in major league history -- is worth noting.

"It's something that I feel should be acknowledged," Roberts said. "It's an accomplishment. But we have a lot of work to do."

With that in mind, there was no onfield celebration or champagne spray in the locker room -- although Roberts did offer a toast.

"It just goes to show how much success these guys have all had," said winning pitcher Andrew Heaney, who is in his first season with the Dodgers.

"They've been part of great teams. This is the first time I've been on a playoff team. I was joking with the guys -- ho-hum for them, but this is a big deal for me."

