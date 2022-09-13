Juan GDL eyes becoming top pick in 2023 PBA Draft

Former UP star Juan Gomez de Liano. File photo. FIBA.basketball

After an impressive run in the PBA D-League, Marinerong Pilipino's Juan Gomez de Liaño plans to enter the 2023 PBA Draft.

Gomez de Liaño ended up becoming the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup MVP after leading the Marinerong Pilipino to the finals.

"I'm really eyeing on top 1, top 2 picks," said Gomez de Liano in Off the Record.

"So I'm really preparing myself if ever I enter the draft."

If it doesn't work out, the former University of the Philippines standout eyes playing overseas again.

Gomez de Liaño played for Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the Japan B.League Division 2 and the BBM Viking Warriors in Indonesia before suiting with Marinerong Pilipino.

"It's nice playing overseas if I get the opportunity," he said.

In the PBA D-League, Gomez de Liaño averaged 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

He became the second Marinerong Pilipino to win the MVP trophy after Eloy Poligrates in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

He said it was not really about winning the individual honors at Marinerong Pilipino.

"That didn't cross my mind until I was told that I was gonna be the MVP of the tournament. My mind was really to make the most out of every game just because it was a short tournament," Gomez de Liaño said.

