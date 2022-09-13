Jordan Heading of the Nagasaki Velca. (c) B.LEAGUE

Jordan Heading is confident that he is ready for a higher level of competition in the second division of Japan's B.League after a season with the Taichung Wagor Suns in Taiwan.

The 26-year-old Heading is one of 10 Filipinos who will play in the B.League for its 2022-23 season. He signed with the Nagasaki Velca, a B2 club, back in July.

"My goal is to just fit in the team and do whatever I can to make the team succeed and to help in whatever way I can to win the B2 championship," Heading said. "I think my biggest strength and asset would be my shooting ability."

Heading had a strong campaign for Taichung, averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 35% from long range. He also put up 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while helping the Wagor Suns finish in second place.

The second division of the B.League figures to be a tougher challenge for Heading -- one he is looking forward to.

"Taiwan has some good basketball players as well, but the Japanese level in the B.League is a step up for sure," Heading said. "In my time with the Velca, in training, I can say that the competition is very high, we've got some really good players, and I'm sure the competition is gonna be strong as well."

Heading, who played for Gilas Pilipinas in 2021, has no doubt that his experience in the T1 League will be helpful as he eyes a successful campaign in Nagasaki.

"I think it will help a lot. Every year of professional basketball under your belt can never do you wrong. Just the extra reps under my belt as well as being able to be in a leadership position in my time in Taiwan will help me a lot," he explained.

Nagasaki Velca's campaign in the B2 starts on October 1 against Kumamoto.

