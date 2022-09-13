Football: Kampeon Cup returns in October

The 2nd AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is heading to the La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod this coming October 14-16.

The national 7-a-side football tournament was supposed to be held in Cebu back in 2020 but was temporarily shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams participating in the tournament include Bonifacio Global City (Manila), Pampanga, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, with the last team coming from either Davao or Muntinlupa.

Teams are formed featuring selections from the best 7-a-side squads in each region, as they compete for the right to be called national champion.

The inaugural AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup was held in 2019 with teams from Cebu, Bacolod, and Davao flying to Manila for the tournament, with Cebu crowned as champions.

“The Kampeon Cup is a tournament that seeks to bring the best football players all over the country in a festival-type atmosphere where there are games for kids, a tournament for the youth, women’s, and men’s with the Kampeon Cup in between,” said AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup founder and former national player Anton del Rosario.

“The Kampeon Cup is the culmination tournament that brings our nationwide efforts for seven-a-side football and to give the winning teams of each region a showcase for their talents at a higher level. By taking the best eight players in each city, not only do they represent their teams, but also their leagues, and cities.”

The goal for Del Rosario and his co-organizers is for the Kampeon Cup to get bigger.

“The goal for the Kampeon Cup is to be an international tournament where teams from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and others come over to participate,” he said. “Now that will not only help the sport on a national level, but also foster better relations with our neighbors.”

RELATED VIDEO