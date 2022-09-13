La Salle's Viridis Arcus Esports' Valorant team during the Grand Finals match of the AcadArena Alliance Games (AIIG) at the CONQuest 2022 Festival at the SMX Convention Center. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- College esports organization AcadArena's Alliance Games now boasts a total P1-million prize pool, ahead of its second season, the youth-run esports organization announced.

In a press release, AcadArena said it was opening registrations for the league's second season until September 25, for titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends, among others.

"We're excited to announce the launch of the second split of the Alliance Games, the largest campus gaming league in the Philippines, now boasting a ₱1,000,000 prize pool thanks to the introduction of ₱375,000 worth of scholarships for the champion of each game title," AcadArena said in its press release.

University of Santo Tomas, De La Salle University, and New Era University, among others ruled the last season's tournaments, with universities such as Ateneo de Manila University, Far Eastern University, and University of the Philippines also participating.

Last season's prize pool was at P500,000.

The grand finals of the league will be held onsite on December.

