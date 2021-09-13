Philippines' Ernest John Obiena in action during the men's pole vault. Benoit Tessier, Reuters

Just hours after setting a new Asian record in pole vault, EJ Obiena finished in fourth place in the ISTAF Berlin competition, held Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Obiena cleared 5.81 meters, skipped the 5.86-meter mark, then tried to clear 5.91 meters but fouled on all three of his attempts.

He finished behind three Americans: Sam Kendricks, Christopher Nilsen, and KC Lightfoot.

Kendricks and Nilsen both cleared 5.91 meters to top the podium, while Lightfoot also cleared 5.81 meters but needed just one attempt to do so, edging Obiena.

The 25-year-old Obiena made his mark as Asia's best on Saturday at the 2021 Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria, where he cleared 5.93 meters.

He broke the long-standing Asian record of 5.92 meters, set by Igor Potapovich of Kazakhstan in 1992.