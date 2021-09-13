Former La Salle captain Rafa Dinglasan passes away

Former De La Salle captain Rafa Dinglasan. Photo from Dinglasan's Twitter account.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former De La Salle University captain Rafa Dinglasan has passed away, his family confirmed on Monday.

He was 53 years old.

Dinglasan, who helped the Green Archers win the UAAP title in 1989, passed away on Monday morning after a bout with COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Dinglasan captained a La Salle squad that featured Jun Limpot and Gee Abanilla, among others, and was coached by Derrick Pumaren.

News of his passing was met by an outpouring of grief from the De La Salle community, including the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde where Dinglasan served as an assistant coach.

This was during our Xavier alumni league months b4 Covid hit us last year. Will miss yous swag, humor and sweet shooting bro 🙏🏽🏀🍻 RIP Rafa Dinglasan 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/px0U6H8ner — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) September 13, 2021

Former DLSU green archer Rafa Dinglasan passed away today. Another one gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9j6OB8lwHu — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) September 13, 2021

Dinglasan played for Burger City in the Philippine Basketball League after his collegiate career as well as for the Iloilo Megavoltz in the MBA.