PBA set for key dialogues this week

MANILA, Philippines -- The fate of the Philippine Basketball Association's 2020 season may just be decided this week, with Commissioner Willie Marcial set for talks with the players as well as the Board of Governors.

The league announced that Marcial will meet with the players on Wednesday, before holding another round of discussions with the Board on Thursday.

They are expected to make a decision on the league's "bubble," as the PBA hopes to finally resume its 45th season after the All-Filipino Cup was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Marcial says he welcomes the input of the players. He expects 24 players -- two from each team -- to attend the meeting. These include: Ginebra's LA Tenorio, San Miguel's Chris Ross, Magnolia's Marc Pingris, NorthPort's Sean Anthony, TNT's Jayson Castro, Meralco's Reynel Hugnatan, NLEX's Asi Taulava, Blackwater's Mac Belo, Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood, Phoenix's Matthew Wright, Alaska's Vic Manuel and Terra Firma's CJ Perez.

"Mahalaga ang input nila, especially they're the ones going to play and entertain the PBA fans," said Marcial.

The league needs to decide on what model to use for the bubble, the format of the tournament, as well as the venue.

In their meeting last Friday, the Board and Marcial trimmed down the possible hosts to three. Over 20 sites volunteered to host the PBA, including at least one overseas venue.