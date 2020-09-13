Louie Alas on returning to college ball: 'Wala pa sa isip ko 'yan'

Former Phoenix coach Louie Alas speaks during an open practice. Alas coached the Fuel Masters for three years before parting ways with the franchise on Friday. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Phoenix Pulse head coach Louie Alas says he has not yet decided on his next step, after parting ways with the Fuel Masters last week.

The franchise announced on Friday that it has "discontinued" the services of Alas, who coached the team for three years and twice led them to a conference semifinals in the PBA. Topex Robinson, Alas' chief deputy, was named interim head coach.

There were immediate discussions on where Alas could land next, considering the coaching landscape in Philippine basketball -- particularly in the UAAP. Two universities - University of Santo Tomas and National University - have vacancies.

Alas, in an appearance on "The Chasedown" on Saturday, said he is aware that there are calls for him to take charge particularly in UST.

"Ang dami kasi may mga nakalagay pa nga doon, make it happen. Sa mga Facebook account nila," said Alas.

"Pero, sinagot ko naman, kasi sa ngayon, wala pa naman sa isip ko 'yan," he said. "Hindi ko pa iniisip muna."

Alas had great success as a college coach, having called the shots for Letran in 1998 and again from 2002-2012. He led the Knights to three NCAA titles.

Even up to now, the veteran coach admits he has plenty of love for college hoops.

"Ang college ball, malapit talaga sa puso ko 'yan kasi alam mo naman, and'yan ang genuine basketball. Lahat ng players, nagpapakamatay na, kahit ano. Ang kasabihan ng mga old coaches, kahit patalunin mo sa 7th floor, tatalon 'yang mga 'yan," he said.

Still, he first wants to deal with the fallout of his departure from Phoenix.

It was a surprising exit for Alas, who nonetheless said that it was a "great honor and privilege" to coach the Fuel Masters, in a statement after his firing. He also wished Robinson and the team the best of luck.

"Tatapusin ko muna ang problema na 'to," said Alas.

"I just want to finish this. Then, saka na lang ako mag-iisip, kung meron bang windows diyan or whatever," he added.