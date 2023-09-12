Joshua Pacio and Lito Adiwang. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Former two-time ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is still keeping track of the progress made by his good friend, Lito Adiwang, even as he is preparing for his own return fight.

Pacio will be back in action in October against #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev. Before that, he will watch as Adiwang battles Adrian "Papua Badboy" Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Adiwang's first match inside the ONE Circle since an ACL injury in March 2022.

"As a friend, as a brother, I'm very happy for Lito. He's been training so well, and the last time I saw him, he really improved a lot," said Pacio of his former training partner.

"I can't wait to see him back in the ring. I'm really excited to see him back in action, not only because he's my friend, but because he never really has a boring fight," he added.

"It's always fireworks. It's always thunderous. So I'm excited."

For Pacio, making Adiwang's comeback all the more interesting is that he is up against an opponent who can give him a good fight. The Indonesian has shown a willingness to exchange punches with his previous foes, while displaying legitimate power.

"Mattheis is also really good," Pacio said. "We've seen what he can do in his first fight against Alex Silva. He stopped him. So this guy obviously packs power in his hands. He's also a part of the Indonesian Kickboxing Team, so I expect him to be well-prepared."

But while Pacio expects a great fight, he has no doubts on who will come out on top.

"I think there are levels to this game, and I'm confident that Lito Adiwang will win in spectacular fashion," he said.

